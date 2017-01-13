Marisnick avoided arbitration with the Astros on Friday with a $1.1 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Marisnick stumbled a bit in 2016, posting his lowest batting average and on-base percentage since his rookie year, so he'll make essentially back-up money in his first go-around in arbitration. The 25-year-old is currently second on the center field depth chart behind George Springer and shouldn't be thought of as anything more than a bench player barring a massive uptick in contact abilities.