Astros' Jake Marisnick: Being evaluated Monday
Marisnick (head) will undergo further testing Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The club will use Monday's day off to get a better understanding of Marisnick's health. He had to leave Sunday's game once he began experiencing concussion-like symptoms after colliding with a wall in the outfield. More information regarding Marisnick's status should be available following Monday's evaluation.
