Astros' Jake Marisnick: Exits Sunday after colliding into wall
Marisnick left Sunday's game with concussion symptoms, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick was forced to leave the game after he ran into the wall while making a play in the outfield. Marwin Gonzalez came into the game after Marisnick was pulled from action. The Astros have Monday off, so consider Marisnick day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game against the Indians. However, if he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion, a stint on the DL could be in order.
