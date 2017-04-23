Marisnick left Sunday's game with concussion symptoms, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick was forced to leave the game after he ran into the wall while making a play in the outfield. Marwin Gonzalez came into the game after Marisnick was pulled from action. The Astros have Monday off, so consider Marisnick day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game against the Indians. However, if he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion, a stint on the DL could be in order.