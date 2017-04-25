Marisnick is going through the concussion protocol, manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

If Marisnick lands on the 7-day DL, which seems quite possible, the Astros would recall Teoscar Hernandez from Triple-A, the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan reports. Hinch also added that George Springer (hamstring) is closer to returning than Marisnick, and Springer could be back in the lineup Tuesday.

