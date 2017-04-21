Astros' Jake Marisnick: Hits second homer Thursday
Marisnick went 1-for-3 with his second home run of the season in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
Marisnick put a charge into a Matt Shoemaker pitch, sending it 440 feet at a speed of 111.2 mph off the bat, measurements that belie his light-hitting track record. He's appeared in all but two of Houston's 16 games, though much of that has been as a defensive replacement. As such, we should look askance at his .313/.450/.688 slash line in such a small sample (20 plate appearances), particularly when a larger sample of 1,038 career plate appearances entering 2017 reveals a .225 hitter that doesn't get on base much and has little power. Maybe the offseason work he put into his swing is just starting to bear results, but we'll remain skeptical and wait to see more.
