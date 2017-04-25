Astros' Jake Marisnick: Lands on DL
Marisnick (concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick collided with the wall in Sunday's game, and it seems like his concussion symptoms were bad enough to warrant a stint on the DL. No timetable has been announced for his return, but the earliest he can return is May 1.
