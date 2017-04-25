Marisnick (concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick collided with the wall in Sunday's game, and it seems like his concussion symptoms were bad enough to warrant a stint on the DL. No timetable has been announced for his return, but the earliest he can return is May 1.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories