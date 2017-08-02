Astros' Jake Marisnick: Seeing extra at-bats with Springer out
Marisnick will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Rays, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Marisnick will take advantage of the absence of George Springer (quadriceps) and pick up his third straight start in center field. The 26-year-old opened the series with the Rays with a bang Monday (3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI), but wasn't able to keep it going Tuesday (0-for-3, one strikeout). Springer was able to work out on the field prior to Wednesday's game and could potentially return from the disabled list over the weekend, so it might not be long before Marisnick settles into a regular reserve role.
