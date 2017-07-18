Astros' Jake Marisnick: Smashes 11th homer Monday
Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer Monday against the Mariners.
Marisnick picked up a run and an RBI for the third consecutive contest, upping his season line to .259/.335/.531. Expect the center fielder to move up from ninth in the batting order before long if he keeps slugging like this.
