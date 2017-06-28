Astros' Jake Marisnick: Three hits Tuesday
Marisnick went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.
We keep waiting for the bottom to drop out from underneath Marisnick, but the .228 career hitter continues to maintain his fantasy relevancy. He's hit a career-high 10 homers with an .877 OPS that betters his previous career high by 240 points. History suggests a regression is coming but it could be the 26-year-old is finally delivering on the hype that made him a highly regarded prospect a few years ago.
