Astros' Jake Marisnick: Three hits Tuesday

Marisnick went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

We keep waiting for the bottom to drop out from underneath Marisnick, but the .228 career hitter continues to maintain his fantasy relevancy. He's hit a career-high 10 homers with an .877 OPS that betters his previous career high by 240 points. History suggests a regression is coming but it could be the 26-year-old is finally delivering on the hype that made him a highly regarded prospect a few years ago.