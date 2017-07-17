Astros' Jake Marisnick: Uses legs to score

Marisnick went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Twins.

Marisnick, who was making his first start of the second half, plated the Astros' first run in the second inning with his bat then later used his legs to score Houston's fourth run. He drew an 11-pitch walk, stole second base without a throw, then scored on an errant throw after going to third on an infield grounder. He's dropped off a bit since a hot start but is maintaining a respectable .252 average. Throw in some not-seen-before power (career-high 10 HR, .504 slugging) and speed on the bases and Marisnick can be a serviceable fourth outfielder for fantasy teams.