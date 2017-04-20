Astros' James Hoyt: Called up to bolster bullpen
Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Thursday.
Jandel Gustave was placed on the DL with right forearm tightness, so the Astros dipped into their impressive bullpen depth, and summoned Hoyt. It is a rare luxury to be able to call-up a reliever with a career 30.8 percent strikeout rate in the majors, but that is what Hoyt brings to the table. He posted an 8:2 K:BB in five scoreless innings at Triple-A prior to the promotion, and should work in low-leverage settings.
