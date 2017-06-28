Hoyt allowed one run and three inherited runners to score on two hits while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Oakland.

Hoyt was a surprising choice by manager A.J. Hinch, who needed someone to quell a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the sixth inning. The right-hander had entered Tuesday's game having giving up runs in nine of his previous 11 appearances, and added to that stretch of futility when he was unable to sneak a fastball by Ryon Healy, who cleared the bases with his 18th homer of the season. Hoyt has been the shakiest member of Houston's bullpen, posting a 5.60 ERA over 22 games (27.1 IP) this season.