Gustave had a 3.52 ERA and 1.109 WHIP while striking out 16 and walking four in 15.1 innings over 14 games for the Astros in 2016.

Gustave has been a quick mover through the organization, fueled mainly by a high-90s fastball. He'll need to develop a competent second pitch -- he's currently using a slider -- but he made it work during his short stint in Houston last season. He should be in the mix for a spot in the 2017 bullpen, but might also find himself up-and-down between Houston and Triple-A Fresno.