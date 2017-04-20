Astros' Jandel Gustave: Lands on DL with forearm tightness
Gustave was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday with right forearm tightness, retroactive to April 19.
He had been awful this season to the tune of a 5.40 ERA and 2:7 K:BB in five innings, and his average fastball velocity was down 1.4 mph from last season. James Hoyt was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.
