Gustave allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Gustave typically appears in games that the Astros are losing as manager A.J. Hinch can't trust him in high-leverage spots. The right-hander has allowed seven walks and five hits over five innings this season. He was the last man standing for the final spot in the bullpen and should be the first one bumped if there's a move to be made.