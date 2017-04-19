Astros' Jandel Gustave: Living dangerously out of pen
Gustave allowed one walk in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.
Gustave typically appears in games that the Astros are losing as manager A.J. Hinch can't trust him in high-leverage spots. The right-hander has allowed seven walks and five hits over five innings this season. He was the last man standing for the final spot in the bullpen and should be the first one bumped if there's a move to be made.
More News
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Earns Opening Day roster spot•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: In battle for final bullpen spot•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: In bullpen mix for 2017•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Returns from Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Optioned to Triple-A on Monday•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Recalled from Fresno on Wednesday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...