Astros' Jandel Gustave: Playing catch
Gustave (forearm) has played catch a couple times and is feeling better, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.
He landed on the DL with forearm tightness last week, so it is encouraging that he has already started throwing. Gustave is without a timetable to return.
More News
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Lands on DL with forearm tightness•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Living dangerously out of pen•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Earns Opening Day roster spot•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: In battle for final bullpen spot•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: In bullpen mix for 2017•
-
Astros' Jandel Gustave: Returns from Triple-A•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...