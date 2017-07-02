Musgrove could start Wednesday in place of David Paulino, who was suspended 80 games Saturday after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paulino's suspension put the Astros in a position to find another starter to take his next turn Wednesday. Musgrove, who was demoted to Triple-A Fresno a week ago, started his first game for the Grizzlies on Thursday and was dominant. The Astros would like him to get a few more starts in the minors, but the Paulino situation left the team in a bind. With injuries to members of the major-league rotation, the two minor-league starters currently on the 40-man roster already up with the team, and Musgrove's next turn aligned for Tuesday, it makes sense that Houston would call him up from Fresno to take Paulino's spot.

