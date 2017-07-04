Astros' Joe Musgrove: Confirmed for Wednesday's start
Musgrove will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Julia Morales of Root Sports Southwest reports.
Musgrove will enter the Astros' rotation in place of David Paulino, who was suspended for 80 games last week after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. With the All-Star break approaching, Musgrove may only be needed for one start before returning to Fresno to continue working some kinks out. The 24-year-old compiled a 6.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 13 starts (67.1 innings) with the Astros earlier in the season.
