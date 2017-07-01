Astros' Joe Musgrove: Dominant start at Triple-A
Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno on Thursday. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven.
The recently demoted right-hander induced a couple of double-plays and faced one batter over the minimum. Musgrove's ERA in the majors shot up to 6.01 before his demotion last weekend. If he continues to pitch as he did Thursday, his stay in the minors won't last long. Musgrove is eligible to be recalled next Tuesday, although it's likely the Astros want to see more than one start from Musgrove to be convinced he's ready for MLB hitters.
