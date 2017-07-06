Musgrove allowed four runs on five hits while striking out six over 5.2 innings but came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Braves.

He threw an impressive 77 of 93 pitches for strikes and held Atlanta scoreless through four innings before running into trouble in a four-run fifth. With a number of Houston pitchers set to return to action over the next couple of weeks, including Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton, Musgrove's outing may not have been good enough to allow him to hang onto a rotation spot coming out of the All-Star break.