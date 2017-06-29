Astros' Joe Musgrove: First Triple-A start coming up
Musgrove will start for Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This will be Musgrove's first start since he was demoted from the Astros over the last weekend. Musgrove will need to use his time with the Grizzlies to correct himself, but even if he does, there's no guarantee he'll be back in the majors. Dallas Keuchel (neck), Charlie Morton (latissimus) and Collin McHugh (elbow) all are nearing a return to join Lance McCullers in Houston's rotation. Beyond that, Mike Fiers and Brad Peacock each look like they belong there as well. It's time for Musgrove to take care of what he can control and let the situation play itself out.
