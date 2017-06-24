Astros' Joe Musgrove: Gives up three homers in loss to Mariners
Musgrove (4-7) allowed nine runs on 12 hits and a walk, struck out four and lasted just 3.2 innings Friday night in a loss to Seattle.
Musgrove is struggling of late, as he is now 1-4 over his past five starts and has allowed at least five runs in three of them. He served up three home runs in Friday's start and has now given up a whopping 14 in just 13 outings -- the main driver behind his brutal 6.01 ERA.
