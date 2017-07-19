Musgrove will move from the starting rotation to the bullpen to make room for Collin McHugh (elbow), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros announced McHugh is ready to make his season debut Saturday, meaning someone had to be booted from the rotation. Musgrove will provide length out of the bullpen and be on hand as a fill-in starter if needed.

