Musgrove (1-1) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

He threw 73 of 100 pitches for strikes but paid dearly for his mistakes, including a three-run bomb by Albert Pujols in the fifth inning. Musgrove now has a 5.87 ERA and 1.63 WHIP through his first 15.1 innings this season and has yet to pitch six innings in a start, and will need to turn things around soon if he wants to keep his spot in the rotation. His next start will come Sunday in Tampa Bay.

