Astros' Joe Musgrove: Likely to replaced in rotation
Musgrove is the most logical candidate to be replaced in the starting rotation by the returning Collin McHugh (elbow), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh is expected to rejoin the Astros' rotation for this weekend's series against Baltimore with Friday's series-opener representing a normal five-day routine. Friday is also the day that Musgrove is line to start. Given Musgrove's 6.12 ERA and a less-than stellar start Sunday against the Twins, he looks like the obvious starter to be removed from the rotation. It then becomes a matter of having Musgrove remain on a starting track at Triple-A Fresno or having him pitch out of Houston's bullpen.
More News
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Takes loss against Twins on Saturday•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Could move to bullpen•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Reports better mechanics•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Fans six in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Recalled prior to start•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Confirmed for Wednesday's start•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...