Astros' Joe Musgrove: Next start not assured
Musgrove has minor-league options available and could be allowed to work through his recent struggles at Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Musgrove, who was tagged for nine runs over 3.1 innings Friday, has allowed 82 hits and 14 home runs over 67.1 innings and completed six innings in only four of his 13 starts. Musgrove's next scheduled start comes Thursday, but Lance McCullers' (back) return from the DL on Saturday affords manager A.J. Hinch the option of keeping both Francis Martes and David Paulino in the rotation until Musgrove rights himself.
More News
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Gives up three homers in loss to Mariners•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Takes loss Sunday against Red Sox•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Targeting 100 pitches Sunday•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Leaves early in return from disabled list•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...