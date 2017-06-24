Musgrove has minor-league options available and could be allowed to work through his recent struggles at Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Musgrove, who was tagged for nine runs over 3.1 innings Friday, has allowed 82 hits and 14 home runs over 67.1 innings and completed six innings in only four of his 13 starts. Musgrove's next scheduled start comes Thursday, but Lance McCullers' (back) return from the DL on Saturday affords manager A.J. Hinch the option of keeping both Francis Martes and David Paulino in the rotation until Musgrove rights himself.