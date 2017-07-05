Musgrove was called up by the Astros on Wednesday.

Musgrove will start Wednesday's series finale against the Braves after cruising through a start with Triple-A Fresno, during which he struck out seven over seven shutout innings. The right-hander got shelled against the Mariners during his latest outing at the major-league level, and has struggled throughout the course of this season, posting a 6.01 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP in 13 starts.