Astros' Joe Musgrove: Recalled prior to start
Musgrove was called up by the Astros on Wednesday.
Musgrove will start Wednesday's series finale against the Braves after cruising through a start with Triple-A Fresno, during which he struck out seven over seven shutout innings. The right-hander got shelled against the Mariners during his latest outing at the major-league level, and has struggled throughout the course of this season, posting a 6.01 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP in 13 starts.
