Astros' Joe Musgrove: Reports better mechanics
Musgrove said he felt more comfortable with his mechanics during his start Wednesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Musgrove, who had been demoted to Triple-A Fresno after posting a 6.01 ERA in the majors, made a spot start for Houston on Wednesday. While at Fresno, the 6-foot-5 right-hander examined his delivery and took steps to fix it. Musgrove had been feeling pain in his right hip when he loaded on his right side before pushing off the rubber toward home plate. His hesitance to load sapped his velocity and derailed his command. He worked with the Fresno staff to find an easier way to load and the results have been hopeful. His velocity Wednesday averaged 93 mph and topped out at 95. That's all good news for Musgrove, but it's unknown if he'll re-enter the Astros' rotation permanently. With Dallas Keuchel (neck) and Collin McHugh (elbow) expected to rejoin the starting staff following the All-Star break, there may not be room for Musgrove.
