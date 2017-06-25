Astros' Joe Musgrove: Sent down to Triple-A
Musgrove was demoted to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This transaction did not come as a surprise. Musgrove had a 10.29 ERA over the three starts he made since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. For the season, the 24-year-old right-hander's ERA (6.01) ranks 102nd out of 108 starters who have pitched at least 60 innings. He's expected to make his first start for the Grizzlies on Thursday. His length of stay in the minor leagues hinges on his progress at Fresno and the performances in the majors of prospects Francis Martes and David Paulino. He will be first eligible to return to the majors July 4.
More News
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Next start not assured•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Gives up three homers in loss to Mariners•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Takes loss Sunday against Red Sox•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Targeting 100 pitches Sunday•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Leaves early in return from disabled list•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...