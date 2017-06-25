Musgrove was demoted to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This transaction did not come as a surprise. Musgrove had a 10.29 ERA over the three starts he made since returning from a stint on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. For the season, the 24-year-old right-hander's ERA (6.01) ranks 102nd out of 108 starters who have pitched at least 60 innings. He's expected to make his first start for the Grizzlies on Thursday. His length of stay in the minor leagues hinges on his progress at Fresno and the performances in the majors of prospects Francis Martes and David Paulino. He will be first eligible to return to the majors July 4.