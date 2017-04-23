Musgrove allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters through six innings during Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.

Musgrove didn't factor into the decision, but the shaky outing has his ERA up to 5.91 with nine runs allowed through 11 innings over his past two starts. The 24-year-old righty is working on a mechanics tweak, which probably isn't promising for his immediate future. However, the Athletics don't project as a particularly difficult matchup for his next start.