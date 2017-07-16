Musgrove (4-8) gave up four earned runs on eight hits over five innings Saturday against the Twins, suffering his fourth loss in his last five outings.

Musgrove settled down after being victimized by a leadoff home run from Brian Dozier, only allowing the Twins to scrape a run across in the fifth on a double play. However, his luck ran out in the six inning, as he allowed a walk to Miguel Sano and back-to-back singles by Max Kepler and Robbie Grossman before being lifted. Reliever Tony Sipp promptly allowed a two-run double to Eddie Rosario, putting Musgrove on the line for the loss while raising his ERA to an unappealing 6.12. With Collin McHugh (elbow) set to return next week, it appears the young right-hander's next outing will either be out of bullpen or with Triple-A Fresno.