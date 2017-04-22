Musgrove is making a minor mechanical adjustment to his delivery aimed at taking some pressure off his right hip, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I'm just trying to go for a more balanced standpoint out of the set opposed to like a pre-load on my back hip," he explained. "That back load is kind of causing my hip to take an awkward route toward the plate."

Musgrove feels his typically pinpoint command has suffered through his first three starts because he's not balanced before be begins his delivery. The right-hander, whose ERA sits at 5.87 over 15.1 innings, has allowed 20 hits, three home runs and five walks while not going deeper than 5.1 innings in any of his three starts. We'll get to see how the tweaked delivery impacts his results Sunday against the Rays.