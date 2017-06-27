Perez (elbow) signed a contract that includes a $1.6 million bonus, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Perez, Houston's second-round pick in the 2017 draft, underwent Tommy John surgery and won't begin his development in earnest until 2018. The two-way player out of Archbishop McCarthy High School in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) forewent a scholarship to the University of Miami to join the 'Stros. He'll be developed as a third baseman but can fall back on plus arm as a pitcher if his power bat doesn't develop.