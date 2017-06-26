Astros' Jordan Jankowski: Dropped back down to minors
Jankowski was demoted to Triple-A Fresno on Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jankowski was brought up just one day prior for a couple contests in Seattle but didn't see any game action. With the Astros off Monday and Brad Peacock's impending return from the paternity list for Tuesday's series opener against Oakland, Jankowski was no longer needed to provide depth to the team's bullpen.
