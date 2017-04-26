Astros' Jose Altuve: Avoids concussion Tuesday
Altuve, who was removed from Tuesday's game after colliding with Teoscar Hernandez, did not sustain a concussion, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
From manager A.J. Hinch's comments following Tuesday's contest, it sounds like Altuve was a bit shaken up after colliding with Hernandez, but ultimately did not sustain any significant damage and should be fine moving forward. He'll be listed as day-to-day until we learn more in regards to his availability for Wednesday's game against the Indians.
