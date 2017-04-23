Astros' Jose Altuve: Blasts first home run of season

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a stolen base during Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Already up to nine runs and seven stolen bases with a .304 batting average and .380 on-base percentage, Altuve is kick-starting 2017 as expected. His power outburst last year will likely prove to be tough to duplicate, but his ability to reach base, post a high-end batting average, touch home plate and steal bases make Altuve an elite fantasy asset.

