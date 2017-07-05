Astros' Jose Altuve: Drives in four Tuesday
Altuve went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Braves.
The homer was his 12th of the year, and just past the midpoint of the season Altuve is almost exactly on pace to duplicate his 2016 performance. The 27-year-old should remain a rock-solid fantasy asset in the second half.
