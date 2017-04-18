Astros' Jose Altuve: Drives in two Monday night

Altuve went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

After a bit of a slow start, Altuve now has a five-game hitting streak and has upped his average to .320 on the year with seven runs scored, four RBI and five steals. Last year may have been the pint-sized superstar's career year, but he still offers five-category production in a potent offense. Expect the home runs to follow shortly for Altuve.