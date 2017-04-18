Astros' Jose Altuve: Drives in two Monday night
Altuve went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
After a bit of a slow start, Altuve now has a five-game hitting streak and has upped his average to .320 on the year with seven runs scored, four RBI and five steals. Last year may have been the pint-sized superstar's career year, but he still offers five-category production in a potent offense. Expect the home runs to follow shortly for Altuve.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Gets on base five times Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes perfect at dish Wednesday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Knocks in first run of season•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Slow start to season•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers Thursday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Returns to Grapefruit League action Monday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...