Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits game following collision
Altuve exited Tuesday's game against the Indians early after colliding with Teoscar Hernandez in the field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Altuve and Hernandez collided with each other while attempting to make a play on a fly ball. Hernandez seemed to take the brunt of the impact, as he was removed from the game on a cart. Though Altuve's injury is currently unclear, it is encouraging that he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Further updates should become available following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest.
