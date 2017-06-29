Astros' Jose Altuve: Finds missing legs
Altuve went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two steals, an RBI and a run against the A's on Wednesday.
A 30-plus-steal man for five consecutive seasons, Altuve had gone just 3-for-5 on the bases over his past 47 games despite hitting .341 in that span. Other than the steals, the 27-year-old has been delivering more or less as expected, so if this is an omen that he's found his legs again, his fantasy owners will once again have the complete package on their hands.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Posts third straight multi-hit game•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Perfect at plate Wednesday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Another strong road trip•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Collects another multi-hit game in win•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Average keeps on rising with four-hit day•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...