Astros' Jose Altuve: Finds missing legs

Altuve went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two steals, an RBI and a run against the A's on Wednesday.

A 30-plus-steal man for five consecutive seasons, Altuve had gone just 3-for-5 on the bases over his past 47 games despite hitting .341 in that span. Other than the steals, the 27-year-old has been delivering more or less as expected, so if this is an omen that he's found his legs again, his fantasy owners will once again have the complete package on their hands.