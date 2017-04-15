Astros' Jose Altuve: Gets on base five times Friday

Altuve went 3-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over Oakland.

Altuve is scorching right now, having reached base 11 straight times. After opening the season 4-for-25 with eight strikeouts and one walk, the 26-year-old second baseman is 10-for-18 with only one strikeout and seven walks over his last five games. As Brian McTaggart of the Astros' official site reports, Statcast indicates Altuve is making more of an effort to use the opposite field. Both of his doubles Friday went to right field and 41.2 percent of his batted balls are going the opposite way, including nine of his 14 hits (64.3 percent).