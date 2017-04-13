Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes perfect at dish Wednesday

Altuve went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two walks during Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mariners.

Altuve struggled to begin the year but has looked more and more like himself over the last four games, collecting seven hits and five walks to drive his OBP up to .356. He has also stolen his first two bases and scored all four of his runs on the season. He still has just one extra-base hit to his name, but one could assume that will not last long as he continues to heat up.