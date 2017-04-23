Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers in second straight game
Altuve went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
The Houston spark plug hit his first home run of the season Saturday, so it's encouraging to see him follow it up with another shot Sunday. His five-category production is especially tough to find at the keystone position, and Altuve is well on his way to another sterling fantasy campaign with 11 runs, two homers, seven RBI, seven stolen bases and a .324/.393/.459 slash line.
