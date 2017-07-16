Astros' Jose Altuve: Launches 14th homer Saturday

Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.

The homer, Altuve's second in the last three games, extended the second baseman's on-base streak to 18 games. During that run, which has included nine multi-hit games, he's slashed .427/.494/.667/1.161 with four homers, six doubles, 10 walks and 17 RBI while striking out just five times over 87 plate appearances.