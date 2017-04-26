Astros' Jose Altuve: "Most likely" to play Wednesday

Altuve (shoulder) said he "most likely" will play Wednesday with his availability dictated by how he feels in the morning and afternoon, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think we still have to wait until tomorrow," Altuve said after Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Indians, "but I have a good chance to play tomorrow."

Altuve was involved in a collision with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez that forced both players to leave the game. Hernandez took the brunt of the collision while Altuve reportedly had a sore left shoulder.