Astros' Jose Altuve: Out of lineup Saturday
Altuve, as expected, is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Manager A.J. Hinch said Altuve would get a rest day Saturday, and that's exactly the case. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at second base and bat fifth, pushing Josh Reddick into the No. 2 hole. Altuve has recorded three hits in four consecutive games, raising his season OPS to a blistering .950.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...