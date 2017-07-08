Astros' Jose Altuve: Out of lineup Saturday

Altuve, as expected, is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Altuve would get a rest day Saturday, and that's exactly the case. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in at second base and bat fifth, pushing Josh Reddick into the No. 2 hole. Altuve has recorded three hits in four consecutive games, raising his season OPS to a blistering .950.