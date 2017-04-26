Astros' Jose Altuve: Out Wednesday with shoulder injury
Altuve (shoulder) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Indians.
It was reported earlier that Altuve would likely be in the lineup, but he will get a day off after being involved in a collision with teammate Teoscar Hernandez in Tuesday's game. Marwin Gonzalez will start at second base and hit ninth in his place.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: "Most likely" to play Wednesday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Avoids concussion Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits game following collision•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers in second straight game•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Blasts first home run of season•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Drives in two Monday night•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...