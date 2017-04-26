Astros' Jose Altuve: Out Wednesday with shoulder injury

Altuve (shoulder) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Indians.

It was reported earlier that Altuve would likely be in the lineup, but he will get a day off after being involved in a collision with teammate Teoscar Hernandez in Tuesday's game. Marwin Gonzalez will start at second base and hit ninth in his place.

