Astros' Jose Altuve: Playing in the WBC

Altuve will participate in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela.

There should be no concerns about Altuve's durability to handle the added load of the WBC, as the four-time All-Star has averaged 154 games played over the previous five seasons. The 26-year-old second baseman will be making his World Baseball Classic debut. A two-time American League batting champion, Altuve last year hit .338 with a league-leading 216 hits, while posting 108 runs, 42 doubles, 24 homers, 96 RBIs, 60 walks, 30 stolen bases, and a career-high .928 OPS.

