Astros' Jose Altuve: Settling in at two-hole

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 12-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Since moving to the second spot in the batting order four games ago, Altuve has blown up, going 12-for-20 and producing three hits in each game. Altuve's added five runs and seven RBI during that run.

