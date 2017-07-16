Astros' Jose Altuve: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base Sunday against the Twins.
Altuve continues to contribute across the board. Forty-three of his 121 hits have gone for extra bases and the diminutive second baseman is on pace to top 30 steals for the sixth consecutive season with 19 in 89 games. Altuve also leads the league with a .350 batting average and is tied for sixth with 65 runs scored.
